Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Dion Lim shares how COVID-19 pandemic gave her meaningful purpose in the community

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Never have I felt compelled to write an op-ed. But after a series of attacks on the Asian American community followed by an increase in xenophobia and discrimination toward the Chinese, I knew it was time to speak out.

Instead of feeling burned out by the state of news, novel coronavirus gave me a purpose. To represent the Asian community and minorities of all kinds so you can feel empowered to use your voice too.



You can read my op-ed in the San Francisco Chronicle here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscohate crimecoronavirusracismasian americancommunity
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Couple learns of coronavirus crisis after off-the-grid trip
Coronavirus: What to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Social distancing means big business for drive-in theater
Banks, credit cards offer relief to consumers impacted by coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Newsom directs $42M to help CA health care system battle COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Don't flush wipes or your home plumbing might become clogged, North Bay officials warn
'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship
California's unemployment up; federal tax deadline pushed back
Show More
Congress continues talks on proposed $1200 per person relief plan
Million N95 masks on way to struggling NYC; over 10,000 cases statewide
Monterey Bay Aquarium shares live 'animal cams' to bring people close to nature
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom deploys national guard to help at food banks
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News