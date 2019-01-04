DISNEYLAND

Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets, hotel rates for SoCal residents

To celebrate 2019, Disneyland is offering special three-day tickets for Southern California residents.

Starting Jan. 7, eligible guests can visit either park or both parks at special rates for three-day tickets. In addition to the tickets, all three Disneyland hotels are offering special rates on standard and premium rooms for a limited time.

The following three-day ticket offers will be available for SoCal residents:
  • Three-day, one-park per day ticket at $179
  • Three day park hopper ticket for $234

Tickets will be available Jan. 7 until May 20. They may be used on a consecutive three-day visit or on three separate days during the travel period.

The tickets expire on May 23, 2019 and there are blackout dates from April 14 until April 22.

Guests who purchase the tickets must show proof of residency and can buy them at Disneyland ticket booths or at disneyland.com/socal. (NOTE: Link will work on Jan. 7)

As for room rates at the Disneyland hotels, visitors can receive up to 25 percent for Sunday through Thursday books based upon available from Jan. 6 until April 11.

Guests can save up to 20 percent on standard rooms and 25 percent on premium rooms at Disney's Grand Californian. They can save up to 20 percent on standard rooms and 25 percent on premium rooms at the Disneyland Hotel, as well.

At Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel, guests can save up to 10 percent on standard and premium rooms.

Room reservations at the special rates can be made now until March 16.

To learn more about booking hotels and to see park hours, you can visit disneyland.com.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
