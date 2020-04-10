Coronavirus

Disneyland Resort raises American flag on Main Street, creates moment of hope amid COVID-19 crisis

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim raised the American flag during a touching ceremony at the park Friday morning.

The American and Californian flags were both raised along Main Street, U.S.A. during the ceremony, which took place at approximately 6:30 a.m.

MORE: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

The resort, which remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, posted about the event on Facebook, captioning the ceremony as follows:

Cast members at the Disneyland Resort are continuing to raise the American flag on Main Street, U.S.A. during the park's closure. May this simple moment be a source of hope and inspiration for you today. It's also a heartfelt reminder that our traditions are still very much alive.

WATCH: Disneyland's Dapper Dans bring Disney magic with at-home performance
EMBED More News Videos

DISNEY MAGIC: Disneyland's Dapper Dans, from across California to as far as Texas, bring some cheer with a first-ever at-home singing performance to entertain fans worldwide amid coronavirus outbreak.



MORE: How to make famous churros from Disneyland, Walt Disney World
EMBED More News Videos

Disney Parks across the world may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company is making sure you can still enjoy one of their favorite park snacks right from the comfort of home.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimcaliforniaamusement parkdisneycoronavirusdisneylandcoronavirus pandemicamerican flagcaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: East Bay restaurant owner providing meals to first responders, seniors
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 update
Extra $600 in California unemployment benefits start Sunday
What's herd immunity? Here's why Calif. may have had help in COVID-19 fight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's herd immunity? Here's why Calif. may have had help in COVID-19 fight
EXCLUSIVE: SF lab expects to start antibody testing for COVID-19 next week
Extra $600 in California unemployment benefits start Sunday
COVID-19 Updates: IMF sees worst economic downturn since Great Depression
More than half of Americans now wear masks amid COVID-19 outbreak
Another Bay Area nursing home COVID-19 outbreak leads to questions about governor's plan
Coronavirus data: See how the curve is bending in each Bay Area county
Show More
COVID-19 Diaries: Pregnancy during the coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
WATCH SUNDAY: 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'
Coronavirus impact: Several Bay Area parks to close for Easter weekend
More TOP STORIES News