This week marks the 10 year anniversary of the opening of the California Academy of Sciences' new museum in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. The building includes a huge rainforest inside a glass dome, one of the world's largest coral reef exhibits and a state of the art planetarium.The Cal Academy's history dates all the way back to the days of the Gold Rush. Its first building burned down in the 1906 earthquake. A second museum was built a few years later, with a hodge podge of additions that continued for decades.All of that was torn down and a new building was finished in 2008. During the construction, ABC7 partnered with the Academy to create a 50 minute special about the past, present and future of this iconic institution.Join ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley for "Under the Living Roof: Inside the California Academy of Sciences," as it aired in 2008.