FROM THE ABC7 ARCHIVES: Celebrating the creation of San Francisco's California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park

When the California Academy of Sciences opened in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park 10 years ago, ABC7 partnered with the Academy to create a 50 minute special about the past, present and future of this iconic institution. Here's a look at "Under the Living Roof: Inside the California Academy of Sciences," as it aired in 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Jennifer Olney
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
This week marks the 10 year anniversary of the opening of the California Academy of Sciences' new museum in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. The building includes a huge rainforest inside a glass dome, one of the world's largest coral reef exhibits and a state of the art planetarium.

The Cal Academy's history dates all the way back to the days of the Gold Rush. Its first building burned down in the 1906 earthquake. A second museum was built a few years later, with a hodge podge of additions that continued for decades.

All of that was torn down and a new building was finished in 2008. During the construction, ABC7 partnered with the Academy to create a 50 minute special about the past, present and future of this iconic institution.

Join ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley for "Under the Living Roof: Inside the California Academy of Sciences," as it aired in 2008.

