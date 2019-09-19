Gilroy Garlic Festival will be back next year

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Organizers of the Gilroy Garlic Festival say the event will be back next year. They're not letting this year's mass shooting deter them.Brian Bowe, the Gilroy Garlic Festival Executive Director, said, "The outpouring of support and feedback from people who want to be here next year, want us to be here next year is undeniable and we want to honor that."Three people were killed and 20 were wounded when a single shooter opened fire on the festival's final day. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Organizers say they will honor the victims and survivors at next year's event, which will be the 42nd annual.