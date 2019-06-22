Gov. Newsom, Bay Area leaders respond to proposed ICE Raids in SF, other major cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Following President Trump's proposed plans to deport undocumented immigrants, Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf responded on Friday calling the raids "cruel" and "unconscionable."
"The President's proposed raids are cruel, misdirected and are creating unnecessary fear and anxiety. I want Californians to know they have legal rights and protections, regardless of their immigration status. California is a place of refuge - that includes our schools, our courts and our hospitals and clinics. We hold certain institutions sacred and people should continue to access programs and services they need," Newsom said in the statement.
RELATED: ICE RAID RIGHTS: What you need to know
Mayor Breed responded to the proposed raids, saying in a statement:
"It is unconscionable that the Federal administration is targeting innocent immigrant families with secret raids that are designed to inflict as much fear and pain as possible. Here in San Francisco, we will always demonstrate our values of diversity and inclusiveness by being a sanctuary city that stands up for all our residents and neighbors."
"We will continue to remain vigilant and offer services for all immigrants through the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs. We want our entire community to be prepared. Residents should call the SF Rapid Response Hotline at 415-200-1548 to report raids or get deportation legal assistance. For information about immigration legal help in San Francisco, go to immigrants.sfgov.org," the statement continued.
During a press conference held Friday afternoon, Schaaf denounced the proposed raids and said she does not have any specific information about raids in the community.
"We are clear about our Oakland values and our American values. Every American should be outraged that an elected official would use the terror of families and children as campaign material," Schaaf said at the press conference.
"I want to assure the members of my community to not panic. To know that you are in a community where you are respected, where you are supported, where you are appreciated. As Americans we should believe in power and bonds of family. We should find it unacceptable that anyone's children should be ripped from parents, community, or held in detention or cages," she said.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement's top official told ABC News on Friday that the agency plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members, adding that "there has to be consequences" to entering the United States illegally.
ICE Acting Director Mark Morgan confirmed the planned enforcement in an interview with ABC News Live. Despite a recent tweet by President Donald Trump that indicated "millions" of deportations would begin next week, Morgan said no such operation was in the works.
The targeted individuals have already received deportation orders but are still living in the United States, Morgan said.
The development came as CNN, citing a senior immigration official, reported that ICE would move forward on Sunday with the arrest and deportation of families with court-ordered removals.
According to CNN, the Executive Office for Immigration Review announced last year that it had started tracking family cases in 10 immigration court locations - major U.S. cities including Los Angeles.
In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department said it was "aware of upcoming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions beginning this Sunday, directed toward individuals who have been issued final deportation orders. These enforcement actions will include individuals residing in the Los Angeles region."
The LAPD said it was not participating or assisting in any such operation.
"This is not about fear," Morgan told ABC News. "No one is instilling fear in anyone. This is about the rule of law and maintaining the integrity of the system."
The San Francisco Police Department sent a statement Friday afternoon about the proposed raids that said:
The San Francisco Police Department stands by its commitment to fostering trust and cooperation with all people of our City. We encourage everyone to communicate with San Francisco police officers without fear of inquiry regarding their immigration status. San Francisco has been a sanctuary city under Mayor Breed, as well as under previous mayors, and we will continue to be a sanctuary city moving forward. SFPD is responsible for the safety and well-being of San Franciscans. We do not enforce immigration laws. The SFPD does not and will not provide assistance for any ICE/CBP operations or "raids," nor would SFPD members transport anyone suspected of solely violating immigration law.
Visit our Take Action page for more information on resources for immigration and civil liberties.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Gov. Newsom, Bay Area leaders respond to proposed ICE Raids in SF, other major cities
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News