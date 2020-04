WATCH LIVE: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is confronting hate crimes against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic with "Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation."This live interactive town hall features a panel of expert contributors amid real-time audience interaction.Post your questions for our panelists here in the comments on the ABC7 Facebook page. Our panelists include:Watch ABC7's town hall today at 4 p.m. on TV, our website or app . And join us on the ABC7 News Facebook page where live questions from community members will be addressed in real-time.