Society

Sean Connery dies at 90: Here's a look back at his time filming 'The Rock' in San Francisco

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sean Connery, the charismatic Scottish actor and the original James Bond, died Saturday at his home in the Bahamas on Saturday. Connery was 90 years old.

Connery's wife and two sons said he "died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family."

Connery rose to global acclaim for his portrayal of British secret agent James Bond in 1962's "Dr. No," based on the Ian Fleming novel.

Connery continued as Bond in "From Russia With Love," "Goldfinger," "Thunderball," "You Only Live Twice" and "Diamonds Are Forever," often performing his own stunts.

Connery was also no stranger to San Francisco.

VIDEO: Sir Sean Connery, iconic James Bond actor, dies at 90
EMBED More News Videos

Handpicked by James Bond creator Ian Fleming, Connery embodied the role for millions as the suave drinker, womanizer and disposer of evil.



In fact, he was a big fan of the city and filmed the Alcatraz thriller "The Rock" there in 1996.

The actor plays John Patrick Mason, an aging British Special Air Service agent and the only man ever to escape from Alcatraz.

"Oh yes, its very nice favorable town," Connery told ABC7 News while on set in June 1996, "Fresh air. Good restaurants."

In Connery's middle age, the actor went onto star in movies including "Robin and Marian," "The Hunt for the Red October," and the "The Untouchables," for which he won an Oscar.

Connery is survived by his wife, brother Neil and sons Jason and Stefan.

His publicist, Nancy Seltzer, said there would be a private ceremony followed by a memorial service once the coronavirus pandemic has ended.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobay areajames bondmoviesoscarsentertainmentactorlookbackarts & cultureobituaryperforming arts
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Time-lapse of Halloween 'blue moon' over Bay Area
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Coronavirus updates: US reports nearly 100k new cases in 1 day
'It's time to vote' Early voting ramps up across Bay Area
England faces new lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
Halloween full moon: A rare sight tonight!
Show More
Warriors' Steve Kerr casts his vote for 2020 election at Chase Center
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
UK researchers organizing human challenge trial to speed up vaccine
Oakland's Dia de los Muertos Festival goes virtual this year
Home features 'Black Lives Matter Cemetery' in front yard as form of protest
More TOP STORIES News