Lyft offering free rides to patients battling cancer in parts of country

Need a ride? Lyft is offering free riders to patients battling cancer. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
If you are battling cancer, Lyft wants to help you get a free ride to your treatments.

The ride sharing company has partnered with the American Cancer Society to help get patients to appointments.

If you are looking for a ride, all you have to do is contact the American Cancer Society organization and they will set up the ride through Lyft.

The organization says lack of transportation is still one of the biggest obstacles for patients receiving high quality cancer treatment.

Lyft and the American Cancer Society are expanding a partnership to provide the rides through Lyft's platform in Houston. In addition to the existing programs in Las Vegas and Miami, the program will expand in Houston and in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Denver, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and St. Louis.

