RACISM

Confrontation caught on camera after man denied bus ride because he's black

EMBED </>More Videos

Bus driver admits to denying man ride because he's black

A Massachusetts man is demanding answers after a bus driver was caught on camera denying him service because of his race.

RELATED: African-American man kicked out of Bay Area store after trying on hats with his family

"I walk in front of the bus, put my hand up so he can see me, we make eye contact, stood on the side of the road, we made eye contact again, and he keeps going," Kevin Brooks said.

Brooks says he ordered an Uber and followed the bus so he could confront the driver.

RELATED: 'COUPON CARL': Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon

Video recorded and blurred by the Vineyard Transit Authority shows the driver at first claiming the bus was at capacity, but seconds later he offered another explanation.

"Well, it's 'cause you're black," the bus driver said.

The transit authority fired the driver following an investigation.

Brooks says he may pursue legal action, and he's speaking out to show his three children the importance of shining a spotlight on discrimination.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracismbus driveru.s. & worldcaught on cameraMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RACISM
Some say Turlock's 'hometown hero' Kaepernick is no longer welcome
Consumers will determine if Nike-Kaepernick deal is a winner or not
Bay Area nonprofits thankful for Colin Kaepernick's donations, generosity
No backlash at San Leandro Nike store after Kaepernick ad released
More racism
SOCIETY
Mom receives death threats after dunking 3-year-old son's head in toilet
Ethnic beauty pageants celebrate Bay Area women's heritage
Thousands march against climate change in San Francisco
840 new words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary
More Society
Top Stories
I-5 reopens in Shasta County; Delta Fire grows to 40,903 acres
Muni driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crash into building
WATCH TONIGHT: Raiders season opener on ABC7
Napa County fire grows to 2,490 acres; containment at 30 percent
Ex-gang member shot in the face now helps others find life purpose
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend begins today
New hour of 'GMA' with Michael Strahan, Sara Haines premieres Monday
Apple recalling some iPhone 8 devices for manufacturing defect
Show More
John Legend is first black man to earn an EGOT
Florence now a major hurricane, aims for US Southeast
Officials give update on Dallas officer arrested after man killed in apartment
Gilroy officer shoots at man driving vehicle on field with students playing football
Ethnic beauty pageants celebrate Bay Area women's heritage
More News