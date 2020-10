MAP: PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs impact thousands in 24 Calf. counties

EMBED >More News Videos PG&E expects to restore power to customers n the North Bay impacted by the latest PSPS.

Here is a list of customers by county who have been impacted by the PSPS event.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has restored power to thousands of customers impacted by its latest round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs, but thousands more still remain in the dark.About 10,000 customers had their power restored in Northern California last night, but more than 30,000 still remain without energy.Officials say power should be fully restored by 10 p.m. Friday, but that depends ultimately depends on the weather; a Red Flag Warning has been extended until 6 p.m. and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.PG&E said late Thursday that a total of 41,000 customers have lost power during this shutoff, substantially less than the 53,000 the utility estimated earlier this week.Customers in Butte, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba counties lost power late Wednesday night. Customers have also been impacted in Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Monterey, Nevada, Placer, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sierra counties. About 700 customers in Humboldt and Trinity were also impacted.The utility says the highest probability areas for this PSPS are the Northern Sierra Nevada foothills; the mid and higher elevations in the Sierra generally north of Yosemite; the North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena; small pockets in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo; the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont; the elevated terrain east of Milpitas around the Calaveras Reservoir; and portions of the Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains.PG&E says the wind event, combined with dry conditions could cause a heightened fire risk, causing them to turn off the electricity in affected areas.In the North Bay, more than 9,000 customers in Napa County lost electricity, including the west side of Calistoga.The shutoffs are creating a new round of anxiety for residents who just lived through wildfire, smoke and power outages.Lauri Berean has what Napa needs in case the power goes out."I'm here to service the community," said Berean.She's assistant manager at Outdoor Supply Hardware in Napa. With a possible PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff approaching, most of the portable generators have sold out."This could easily do a refrigerator, a couple of lights, your TV," said Berean.John Louden was buying extra flashlight batteries and wasn't happy about it."There is a sense of disillusionment with PG&E, it's one crisis after another I don't like it," Louden said.Considering the month of August brought damage and destruction to residents across the Santa Cruz Mountains have never before seen, many living in the area told ABC7 News they were prepared for a few days without power."I was evacuated for 17 days and didn't have power for a week and a half after that," a resident who identified himself only as George, said. "So, I have a generator. Worst case scenario, you just fire that up and run it for a night."George lives just north of Boulder Creek. He said many of his neighbors already have generators. He added, he is worried for those who don't- people who are still struggling to navigate the aftermath of the CZU Lightning Complex fire."A lot of people up here are living on social security. They don't have a lot of money and then they've lost their house- it's been badly damaged and they just can't live in their home," George continued. "Or they're just living by the skin of their teeth."PG&E set up a Community Resource Center nearby, meant to provide anyone impacted with ADA compliant restrooms, hand-washing and charging stations, WiFi and more.This PSPS event has impacted over 6,000 customers in the East Bay- mostly in the cities of Walnut creek, Danville, Dublin and Oakland.This is all happening in the middle of a pandemic. Many people working from and students doing distance learning. PG&E has opened 40 Community Resource Centers - where people go to if they do not have electricity. The centers will be open at 8 a.m. over the next two days.In the Oakland hills, numerous regional parks were shut down as a Red Flag Warning means cutting off power to businesses that are barely hanging on with COVID-19 restrictions and to homes in the hills. PG&E will cut electricity to target zones.Those zones include much of the Oakland Hills east of Highway 13 from Grizzly Peak to Milpitas and in the Mt. Diablo foothills, neighborhoods in Danville and streets in East Walnut Creek.PG&E says they're aiming to make this PSPS event less painful."We're also trying to make them smaller events and shorter events so we're really targeting areas trying to make it more pockets in targeted zones rather than larger areas," Tamar Sarkissian, a PG&E spokesperson, saidPG&E will continue providing updates and more concrete details as we get closer to the wind event, as forecast models may change.