MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for winning numbers drawing

EMBED </>More Videos

Buying a lotto ticket? Check out these tips before you play Mega Millions.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to over half a billion dollars ahead of Tuesday night's drawing, and the odds are against us.

One report says there's a one in 302 million chance of winning the $522 million jackpot. But there are things you can do to boost the odds of becoming a multi-millionaire.

Looking at all the past Megaball numbers from this year alone, there are three numbers that have been equally picked the most: 14, 22 and 23.

For the other combinations, experts say you have a better chance of winning if you choose your own numbers over the quick pick. The quick pick numbers are computer generated and tend to be repeated.

The jackpot has a cash option of $308 million, which is obviously still not a bad chunk of change.

The drawing is at 10 p.m.

Feeling lucky? You may want to buy your ticket from one of these Houston stores with a track record of selling winning lottery tickets.

EMBED More News Videos

Top five lucky stores to buy your lottery ticket

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterymega millionsjackpotmoneygamblingu.s. & worldfinancepersonal financeCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
No one won the Mega Millions Jackpot
Five 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
More mega millions
SOCIETY
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Rotting flesh! Moldy socks! Fans flock to see, smell corpse flower in bloom
SF mayor proposes new funding to 'prevent homelessness in the first place'
More Society
Top Stories
Charges filed against MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner appealing sexual assault conviction
Parts of Yosemite National Park closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire amid standoff shootout
Mugshot released of MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
Gang of women steal $10K worth of Lululemon leggings
Hwy 24 reopens after CHP vehicle burns with exploding ammo
Show More
SF officials, merchants to discuss legislation banning on-site employee cafeterias
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Stanford
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
More News