HOUSTON, Texas --The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to over half a billion dollars ahead of Tuesday night's drawing, and the odds are against us.
One report says there's a one in 302 million chance of winning the $522 million jackpot. But there are things you can do to boost the odds of becoming a multi-millionaire.
Looking at all the past Megaball numbers from this year alone, there are three numbers that have been equally picked the most: 14, 22 and 23.
For the other combinations, experts say you have a better chance of winning if you choose your own numbers over the quick pick. The quick pick numbers are computer generated and tend to be repeated.
The jackpot has a cash option of $308 million, which is obviously still not a bad chunk of change.
The drawing is at 10 p.m.
Feeling lucky? You may want to buy your ticket from one of these Houston stores with a track record of selling winning lottery tickets.