kaiser permanente

Memorial held for late Kaiser CEO Bernard Tyson at San Francisco's Chase Center

A photo of late CEO Bernard Tyson is seen at a memorial service at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of people said farewell to the late Kaiser CEO during a memorial at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Bernard Tyson, who was 60 years old, died unexpectedly in his sleep.

A picture of Tyson was featured on the giant outdoor video board at the Chase Center. It seemed fitting for a man who was described by many as a giant in the world of health care.

A short clip played at Monday's memorial featured Tyson saying, " I want everybody to have the best health possible so that they can their own American Dream."

During his time as Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, Tyson focused on greater access to health and preventive care and worked with the Obama administration on the Affordable Care Act. He also met with President Trump during his attempt to revamp the act. In 2017, his name was added to the list of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People.

RELATED: Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson dies at 60

"He wanted people in this city, in this state, and in this country to thrive," added San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Tyson led the now well-known "Thrive" advertising campaign. Outside the Chase Center there's the "Thrive City" open space for all to use. During his tenure, Kaiser's revenue increased as well as its membership.

"I was overseas last week and people know him everywhere," said Golden Gate Warriors CEO Joseph Lacob. "He was leading up a big industry conference in China recently. He in health care is a giant."

On Sunday, the general public was allowed to pay their respects during a public viewing at the Oakland Rotunda.

Tyson's family is asking those who wish to commemorate the late CEO's life to donate to a health care fund in his name.

The American Heart Association says The Bernard J. Tyson Fund for Equitable Health and Well-Being is intended to further the organization's work to eliminate health disparities, as well as equalize access to health care no matter what a patient's mental health or social influences may be. Donations can be made online here. Donors can also mail contributions to: The Bernard J. Tyson Fund for Equitable Health and Well-Being, at the American Heart Association; c/o Maria Arnove, Office of the CEO; 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75230.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobusinesskaiser permanenteobituaryhealth careu.s. & worldcaliforniamemorial
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KAISER PERMANENTE
How mourners can pay tribute to late Kaiser CEO
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Orinda shooting arrests, lawsuit in BART arrest, Kaiser CEO memorial
Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson dies at 60
Kaiser announces tentative agreement with unions to avoid strike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E testing technology that could reduce future safety shutoffs
No charges in deadly Orinda party shooting
Kristi Yamaguchi talks growing up in Fremont, how the city is building a better Bay Area
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molest case
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Bay Area braces for another potential round of PG&E outages
Army veteran who had all belongings stolen now has new hope
Show More
Hike to the top of the jewel of Fremont: Mission Peak
Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson dies at 60
Bay Area faces critical fire weather this week
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
'Faces of Fremont': Bollywood dance studio
More TOP STORIES News