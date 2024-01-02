Normal BART service resumes after officials say 9 hospitalized in East Bay train derailment

BART says it's making progress getting a derailed train back on the tracks.

BART says it's making progress getting a derailed train back on the tracks.

BART says it's making progress getting a derailed train back on the tracks.

BART says it's making progress getting a derailed train back on the tracks.

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- BART has announced service will resume Tuesday morning in the East Bay after a train derailed and caught fire, sending nine people to the hospital.

Monday night, BART said they were making progress in getting the derailed train back on the tracks. The eight-car train partially derailed and caught fire Monday morning near the Orinda station.

A giant crane was brought in Monday night to lift this derailed BART car back onto the tracks. Two lanes of eastbound Highway 24 were closed to accommodate the heavy equipment, but have since been reopened. BART says damage to the track is not extensive.

"I would say there's a good chance we could return to normal service in the morning and if not, single tracking using one of the two tracks which would create a 10-20 minute delay," said BART spokesperson Jim Allison.

The two lanes of State Highway 24 in Orinda were closed Monday evening to make way for a crane that was used to clear the train.

"...so that the crane can get into place and the operation would be to lift that car that is derailed, and to re-rail it, and then to eventually move that train, incident train, to a yard where it can be inspected," BART spokesperson Jim Allison said.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, the two BART train cars that deraile were successfully put back onto the tracks, according to an update from BART.

The cars were then reattached to the cars that did not derail, and the train was towed away from its location on the eastbound tracks just outside the Orinda station.

MORE: Amtrak train derails after hitting tree in East Bay; no injuries to passengers: Fire officials

An Amtrak train derailed after hitting a tree near Port Costa, Calif. Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials say none of the 55 passengers were injured.

WHAT HAPPENED

Officials said nine passengers were taken for medical evaluation after the train car derailed and caught fire near Orinda.

The transit agency had initially reported that no one was injured after the derailment, which happened shortly after 9 a.m. on the eastbound Yellow Line between the Lafayette and Orinda stations.

"A number of people were transported to medical facilities for evaluation following this incident. Based on those initial reports from first responders there were no major injuries," BART said in a noon update.

The rail service posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the partial derailment happened after 9 a.m. between the Orinda and Lafayette stations.

Two of the train cars also caught on fire, which was extinguished by the Orinda Fire Department.

The derailment occurred after a computer failure prevented the train from automatically changing routes at an interlocking.

"The operations center was unable to communicate with the interlocking to move the tracks into the proper position, so they instructed the train operator to stop the train and offboard and manually crank the tracks into position," Allison said.

The train's operator switched the train's route manually, as instructed, before the derailment, according to Allison.

The cause is under investigation by BART and the California Public Utilities Commission.

WITNESSES DESCRIBE INCIDENT

ABC7 News spoke with many passengers who described the frightening experience. BART says there was a mechanical issue and the passengers say they felt the train stop.

"Not how we want to start 2024. You know you say you want to start with a bang, but not like this," said BART passenger Lia Burrell.

Passengers say the train moved forward, then backward, then people smelled smoke and saw flames.

SKY7 view of partial BART train derailment between Orinda and Lafayette stations.

"And then it smoked on the outside and smoked on the inside of the car. Everywhere you saw, smoke, and then from our view like fire orange popping up, so then we tried to get to the next car," Burrell said.

"And we open our car door, and the next car door was like angled and we tried to open it. And one guy in front of me, the first two people trying to move it. The person behind me was like just 'jump, just jump.' So we just jumped like Mission Impossible, but not in a cool way but in a bad way like scary," she continued.

People tried to get into other cars, but the doors were disabled and they felt the BART car tip.

MORE: Streetcar derailed after truck collision in San Francisco

A newly refurbished historic streetcar derailed Monday night when it collided with a truck

Some said they felt like their lives were at risk and they were able to open the door and jump off.

"We all had to kind of jump off a good distance from the train onto the track," said passenger Carmen Barrie.

"It was pretty scary, pretty dramatic and crazy, but we ultimately got out safely," said Alex Marquez, who also rode BART Monday morning.

Several passengers had been in San Francisco celebrating the New Year and were heading back to the East Bay.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live