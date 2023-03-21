Emergency crews responding to Amtrak train derailment near Port Costa, fire officials say

PORT COSTA, Calif. (KGO) -- Emergency crews are responding to an Amtrak train that has derailed near Port Costa, according to fire officials.

Crockett fire officials tweeted Tuesday just before 3:30 p.m. that the train derailed about a half mile east of the town.

The fire department has confirmed to ABC7 News it received reports that the train hit a tree and derailed.

Officials say there are no reports of injuries at this time.

