225 passengers evacuated from ACE train after mudslide blocks tracks in Niles Canyon

ByEli Walsh, Bay City News
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 12:52AM
225 passengers evacuated from ACE train due to Niles Canyon mudslide
An Altamont Corridor Express train had to be evacuated near Sunol on Tuesday after a mudslide blocked the train's railroad tracks.

SUNOL, Calif. -- An Altamont Corridor Express train had to be evacuated near Sunol on Tuesday after a mudslide blocked the train's railroad tracks.

Alameda County Fire Department first responders were dispatched around 8:40 a.m. to the train's location in Niles Canyon. The train was traveling west toward Pleasanton when the mudslide forced it to stop.

MORE: Passengers rescued out of creek after ACE Train derailed near Sunol

The train did not derail as a result of the mudslide and no injuries were reported, according to county fire officials.

Some 225 passengers on the train were evacuated. A spokesperson for ACE was not immediately available to comment.

Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
