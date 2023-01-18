225 passengers evacuated from ACE train after mudslide blocks tracks in Niles Canyon

An Altamont Corridor Express train had to be evacuated near Sunol on Tuesday after a mudslide blocked the train's railroad tracks.

SUNOL, Calif. -- An Altamont Corridor Express train had to be evacuated near Sunol on Tuesday after a mudslide blocked the train's railroad tracks.

Alameda County Fire Department first responders were dispatched around 8:40 a.m. to the train's location in Niles Canyon. The train was traveling west toward Pleasanton when the mudslide forced it to stop.

MORE: Passengers rescued out of creek after ACE Train derailed near Sunol

The train did not derail as a result of the mudslide and no injuries were reported, according to county fire officials.

Some 225 passengers on the train were evacuated. A spokesperson for ACE was not immediately available to comment.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live