Another ACE train blocked by mudslide in Niles Canyon, all trains canceled Wednesday

SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) -- Altamont Corridor Express has canceled all trains Wednesday after a morning train was stopped between Pleasanton and Fremont due to another mudslide.

At 5:30 a.m., ACE train 01 encountered a mudslide in Nile Canyon, according to spokesperson David Lipari. This is the same area where mudslides stopped a train on Tuesday, causing over 200 people to be evacuated after being stuck for hours.

Lipari said that 223 passengers were on board, along with three crew members, but there were no injuries and the equipment is fine.

Photos taken by passengers show dirt and debris pressed up against the doors and windows of the train.

Image from inside train stuck Wednesday morning in Niles Canyon due to a mudslide.

Passengers are being moved to the rear of the train where an engine from Pleasanton will come and tow them back to the station. This is what had to be done for the train stuck on Tuesday as well.

Passengers will then be offered a trip back to Stockton or San Jose.

While not as severe as Tuesday's situation, Lipari says that ACE is concerned.

He says that Union Pacific sent a vehicle inside the canyon last night and didn't see any indication of problems.

Several other morning trains were being held at stations and the maintenance facility, but ACE has announced that all remaining trains for the day have been canceled.