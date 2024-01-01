LIVE: BART train partially derails, catches fire in East Bay, officials say

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- BART is experiencing delays Monday morning on the Antioch line after a train partially derailed and caught fire in the East Bay, officials said.

The rail service posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the partial derailment happened after 9 a.m. between the Orinda and Lafayette stations.

BART says no injuries have been reported and passengers were evacuated back to the Orinda station. Two of the train cars also caught on fire, which was extinguished by the Orinda Fire Department.

SKY7 view of partial BART train derailment between Orinda and Lafayette stations.

There is a major delay on the line in both the Antioch and SFO directions between the Orinda and Lafayette stations, BART said in an advisory at about 9:20 a.m.

BART riders should seek an alternate means of transportation, officials said in the advisory.

Both Orinda and Lafayette stations are currently closed.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

Bay City News contributed to this report.