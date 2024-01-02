1st Bay Area baby of 2024 born in San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2024 appears to be a baby boy born at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose.

Baby Albert was born at approximately 12:05 a.m. Monday weighing in at six pounds and 11 ounces.

This is an image of Baby Albert at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., the first baby born in the Bay Area in 2024.

Then, Baby Praneel was born at 12:21 a.m. at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, according to spokesman Karl Sonkin.

He weighed in at seven pounds 15 ounces.

This is an image of Baby Praneel, believed to be the second baby, shown with his parents at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, Calif. born on Jan.1, 2024

Sonkin said another birth occurred early in 2024 at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center, with one baby girl born at 12:49 a.m.

Kali Scott's twin daughters were born six minutes apart on New Years Eve into New Years Day.

Kaiser Permanente also confirmed another baby was born at its medical center in Walnut Creek at approximately 12:56 a.m.

Meanwhile, a baby girl named ZaLayah Ridgle was born at Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus in Oakland at approximately 1:18 a.m. She weighed around 6 pounds and 10 ounces, the medical facility said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

