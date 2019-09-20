Society

Military warning people to not approach Area 51 to 'see them aliens'

RACHEL, Nevada -- Storm Area 51 is underway in Southern Nevada

As many as 15,000 people are expected to descend on the tiny towns of Rachel and Hiko for special events celebrating the military research site.

RELATED: 'Storm Area 51' viral Facebook event attendees could face extreme temperatures, wild animals

Area 51 has long fueled fascination about extraterrestrial life, UFOs and conspiracy theories.

The whole thing started as an internet joke, inviting people to "see them aliens." The military is taking the whole thing seriously.

The Air Force has issued stern warnings for people not to approach the Nevada Test and Training Range, where Area 51 is located.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynevadawhat's trendingaccuweatherbuzzworthyeventsu.s. & worldufoair force
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Powell St. BART station reopened after person hit, killed by train
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
Scattered downpours expected Friday after day of flooding
LIST: Bay Area events and festivals
'Hamilton' actress works it on stage and at home
Labor and business leaders at odds over San Jose high-rise housing
Volunteers needed for Battle for the Bay cleanup challenge
Show More
Delta flight diverted after 'cabin pressure irregularity'
Widow grieves for husband killed in SF crash
Police seek clues in Bay Area teen's disappearance
Mayor reacts to Trump's threat of EPA action against SF
What is 'Hamilton?'
More TOP STORIES News