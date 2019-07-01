Minimum wage increases in seven Bay Area cities, including San Francisco

People living in Alameda and Fremont will see minimum wage increase from $12 to $13.50 an hour.
Although businesses in Fremont with 25 or fewer employees can still pay $11 per hour.
RELATED: Sonoma City Council considering increasing local minimum wage to $15 per hour
Minimum wages in Milpitas will climb from $13.50 to $15 an hour.
In San Leandro, the minimum wage will go up a dollar, from $13 to $14 per hour.
San Francisco and Berkeley will see slight increases to $15.59 an hour.
Emeryville wages will rise to $16.30 per hour.
