Minimum wage increases in seven Bay Area cities, including San Francisco

BAY AREA, Calif. (KGO) -- Minimum wage went up in seven Bay Area cities on Monday.

People living in Alameda and Fremont will see minimum wage increase from $12 to $13.50 an hour.

Although businesses in Fremont with 25 or fewer employees can still pay $11 per hour.

Minimum wages in Milpitas will climb from $13.50 to $15 an hour.

In San Leandro, the minimum wage will go up a dollar, from $13 to $14 per hour.

San Francisco and Berkeley will see slight increases to $15.59 an hour.

Emeryville wages will rise to $16.30 per hour.

