Society

Mom gives birth in car while three kids in backseat film

HENDERSON, Nevada -- A woman ended up having to give birth to her baby in the front seat of her car while her husband drove and her three other children were in the backseat.

Her 10-year-old son Jayden Addison recorded his mother's labor.

"We were making a pre-baby delivery video to get ready to welcome our baby into the world, for the future. We didn't expect it to happen within the next four minutes," Jayden's father said.

The family was driving to the hospital, but the baby couldn't even wait for the 10-minute drive before making her first appearance.

Thankfully little Joilee was born healthy. The internet is calling her Infiniti baby because she was born in the family's Infiniti car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynevadaparentingbirthcaught on videou.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News