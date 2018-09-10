She's not facing legal charges, but a mom in Florida said she is facing death threats after a video of her dunking her son's head in a toilet went viral on social media.
The video shows Kaitlyn Wolf holding her young son upside down, sticking his head in the toilet. However, she said this is not what it looks like.
Wolf said it was just a joke when she gave her 3-year-old son what she calls a "swirly" in the toilet.
RELATED: Moms shamed for leaving kids unattended ignites heated parenting debate
Her 10-year-old son is the one who took the video.
Wolf said she wanted to discipline him by making him wash his mouth out with soap, but went with this instead.
She also said he's not screaming but laughing in the video.
RELATED: 'People absolutely HAVE to stop coddling and enabling their children': Teacher praised after rant goes viral
Wolf sent the video to her babysitter, who sent it to someone else, who posted it on Facebook.
She said she never expected the reaction she got.
RELATED: 'I was robbed of my daughter': SD news anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death to raise awareness about opioid crisis
"They've threatened to kill me, murder me, shove my head in a toilet, bury me halfway alive, cut my head off," Wolf said.
She added that her son was not being tortured and his face didn't get wet in the toilet.
The local police department said that although it wanted to arrest the woman, the State Attorney's Office declined to pursue charges, saying there was no physical abuse or neglect.
Mom receives death threats after dunking 3-year-old son's head in toilet
PARENTING
More parenting
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories
More News