Oakland couple wins 30-hour 'Coffin Challenge' at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A couple from Oakland is $600 richer this morning, after spending 30 hours in a replica coffin.It was part of the "Coffin Challenge" at "Six Flags Discovery Kingdom" in Vallejo.They faced smaller challenges during the 30 hours, including eating a batch of buffalo hot wings.The winning couple are both college students.They say the prize money will help them with rent and quote, "food other than ramen noodles."The contest was part of Discovery Kingdom's annual Fright Fest festivities.