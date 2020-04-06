Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Oakland opens new COVID-19 testing site for front line healthcare, food service workers

This image shows a COVID-19 testing site for front line workers at the parking lot of the old Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, Calif. on April 6, 2020. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland is expanding its novel coronavirus testing beyond traditional first responders, to now include those considered vulnerable because they are working on the "front lines" during the coronavirus emergency.

"All of those who have because of their care duties, extra risk and exposure to COVID-19," explained Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Specifically, the list of those eligible includes:
  • healthcare providers

  • grocery store, food bank and restaurant workers

  • homeless service providers

  • funeral home providers

  • childcare workers

  • residential and shelter caregivers


    • The newest test site in Oakland is in the parking lot of the old Kaiser Convention Center on 10th Street. It is a drive-up test site, by appointment only and only with prior arrangement through certain organizations and businesses.

    "This mission, critical testing here will help ensure that we do all we can to protect those who provide security, deliver care and give comfort to us all," said Dr. Yenjean Hwang M.D., an infectious disease specialist with Brown and Toland Medical Group.

    The outdoor facility has the capacity to administer up to 240 tests per day, Monday through Saturday.

    Unlike Hayward, Oakland city leader have no plans yet to expand their testing efforts to the general public.

    "We still recognize that testing is a very limited commodity," said Schaaf. "We're hoping that that will change any minute now, but while it is still so limited, we have to be strategic about who we offer these limited tests to."

    For more information on the city's testing sites and Oakland's overall response to the coronavirus emergency, go to the Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund here.



