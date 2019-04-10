Society

Oakland students fill food packets for Africa

By Timothy Didion
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Some East Bay students were making a life-saving difference half a world away Tuesday, and making some noise at the same time!

The students at St. Theresa School in the upper Rockridge neighborhood of Oakland were ringing a gong to mark their progress, as they packaged meals destined for West Africa.

The Lenten project was launched back in February with the help of Catholic Relief Services and Rise Against Hunger. Food packets are being sent to the drought-ravaged country of Burkina Faso.

Eighth grade organizers say they received some pretty valuable lessons in return.

"So they give everyone what they need to live a happy life, no matter who they are and where they live," said Leah Smith.

Classmate Jonathan Iglesias says he took home a personal lesson as well.

"Usually I'm a shy person," said Iglesias, "but I came out of my comfort zone in this."

The St. Theresa students raised more than $8,000 for the project and filled 11,000 food packets in just a few hours.
Related topics:
societyoaklandrockridgeafricafooddonationsstudents
