PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: Agency explains why turning power back on could take 5 days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pacific Gas and Electric says it could take as long as five days to turn the power back on for nearly 800,000 customers across California.

It's part of preemptive power shutdown due to fire danger, impacting the Bay Area and surrounding counties.

MAPS: PG&E power outage is affecting these Bay Area cities

The utility says re-energizing power lines takes time. Crews will need to inspect every power line by land and air before restoring power.

RELATED: LIST: Counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California

"We hope to be able to restore power within 24 to 48 hours, however we are taking about a large swath of our service territory. We have helicopters, ground crews that will be inspecting every foot of our wires and our electrical components to make sure that there is no damage, "PG&E spokesman Mark Mesesan said. "If there is damage, then that could possibly extend the length of the outage. We will not restore power until it is absolutely safe to do so."


For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiasan mateosanta clarasonomaoaklandnapa countysanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&econtra costa countywildfireweatherpg&e public safety power shutoffsonoma countysan mateo county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
PG&E Power Outage Timeline: When your power could come back
2nd round of PG&E outages delayed in Bay Area
Caldecott Tunnel will stay open during outage, PG&E to provide generators
LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd round of PG&E outages delayed in Bay Area
PG&E faces tough questions about outage, what it takes to get power on
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
PG&E Power Outage: Frequently asked questions and answers
PG&E Power Outage Timeline: When your power could come back
WATCH IN 60: High fire danger, PG&E power outages, tips to save cellphone power
LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff
Show More
MAPS: PG&E power shutoff is affecting these Bay Area cities
North Bay residents upset after no winds develop overnight
LIST: Bay Area resource centers opened for those impacted by PG&E shutoff
AccuWeather forecast: Highest fire danger today and tomorrow
Passion became profession for Marvel's Chief Creative Officer
More TOP STORIES News