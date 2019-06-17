Pride flag raised at California's Capitol for first time in history

Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted a photo showing the Pride flag waving in the wind.
For the first time in our state’s history, the Pride flag has been raised at our State Capitol!! pic.twitter.com/j37udcMTZ9— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 17, 2019
It flies below three flags that always rise above the Capitol -- the American flag, the California State flag and the POW/MIA flag that honors prisoners of war and veterans missing in action.
This month marks the 50th anniversary of 1969's Stonewall Uprising, considered to be the birth of the modern LGBTQ rights movement.