Pride flag raised at California's Capitol for first time in history

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- For the first time ever, the Pride flag is flying above California's Capitol.

Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted a photo showing the Pride flag waving in the wind.



It flies below three flags that always rise above the Capitol -- the American flag, the California State flag and the POW/MIA flag that honors prisoners of war and veterans missing in action.

This month marks the 50th anniversary of 1969's Stonewall Uprising, considered to be the birth of the modern LGBTQ rights movement.
