Pride flag raised at California's Capitol for first time in history

For the first time in our state’s history, the Pride flag has been raised at our State Capitol!! pic.twitter.com/j37udcMTZ9 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 17, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- For the first time ever, the Pride flag is flying above California's Capitol.Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted a photo showing the Pride flag waving in the wind.It flies below three flags that always rise above the Capitol -- the American flag, the California State flag and the POW/MIA flag that honors prisoners of war and veterans missing in action.This month marks the 50th anniversary of 1969's Stonewall Uprising , considered to be the birth of the modern LGBTQ rights movement.