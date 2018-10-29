SOCIETY

Raiders and 49ers employees give back to troops with care packages

The 49ers and Raiders will battle each other on the field this Thursday Night, but on Monday the two teams came together for one worthy cause.

Members of the front offices, as well as alumni, gathered at Levi's Stadium to put together 250 care packages for our troops overseas. This was all part of "Operation: Care & Comfort."
Each package includes movies, snacks, a thank you card, and more.

"Operation Care and Comfort" has been serving troops since 2003.
