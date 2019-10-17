SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If your phone receives an emergency alert Thursday night, don't panic!
San Francisco will be conducting a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.
ABC7 ORIGINALS: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake
All cellphones in San Francisco will receive an alert between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.
The WEA system, which is the same system used for Amber Alerts, can send emergency alerts to anyone with a WEA-capable device, even if they are visiting from another state or roaming.
RELATED: Earthquake drills taking place around the world on anniversary of Loma Prieta earthquake
It would be used for urgent life-safety emergencies.
Here is more information about the Wireless Emergency Alert system.
San Francisco to test Wireless Emergency Alert system tonight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News