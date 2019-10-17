Society

San Francisco to test Wireless Emergency Alert system tonight

(Shutterstock Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If your phone receives an emergency alert Thursday night, don't panic!

San Francisco will be conducting a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.

ABC7 ORIGINALS: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake

All cellphones in San Francisco will receive an alert between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

The WEA system, which is the same system used for Amber Alerts, can send emergency alerts to anyone with a WEA-capable device, even if they are visiting from another state or roaming.

RELATED: Earthquake drills taking place around the world on anniversary of Loma Prieta earthquake

It would be used for urgent life-safety emergencies.

Here is more information about the Wireless Emergency Alert system.
