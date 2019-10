San Francisco to test Wireless Emergency Alert system tonight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If your phone receives an emergency alert Thursday night, don't panic!San Francisco will be conducting a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system All cellphones in San Francisco will receive an alert between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.The WEA system, which is the same system used for Amber Alerts, can send emergency alerts to anyone with a WEA-capable device, even if they are visiting from another state or roaming.It would be used for urgent life-safety emergencies.