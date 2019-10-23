building a better bay area

San Jose aims to double EV charging stations

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The capital of Silicon Valley has announced a new plan to double the amount of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city over the next two to four years.

"It's going to be essential for all of our climate goals, as well as our efforts to reduce air pollution, to get more electric vehicles out there," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

In partnership with the California Energy Commission, the city plans to distribute $14 million to incentivize businesses and organizations to install nearly 1,500 charging stations in public, workplace, and multi-family housing locations. A quarter of these will be designated for low-income communities.

"It is important because without adequate charging stations, it is a big deterrent for many people that want to switch to all-electric vehicles," said Democratic State Assemblymember Kansen Chu of San Jose.

Some residents are on the fence about electric vehicle ownership, but others recognize the value.

"The environment isn't the best right now, and as the years go on, it's not going to get any better," said San Jose resident Josh Huang.

Fred Barez, San Jose State University mechanical engineering professor and electric vehicle expert, says the effort will certainly boost EV sales in the area.

"I certainly would like to see the cities become more pro-active in making these charging stations available to the public," said Barez.

Businesses and organizations can apply for an installation rebate once the program begins in the spring of 2020.

