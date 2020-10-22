Society

San Francisco house wears a mask for Halloween

San Francisco house mask
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco family is winning Halloween with their epic decoration. They put a giant face mask on their house in West Portal.

It covers the "nose" of the house, which is right above the front door. The woman who lives there spoke to Hoodline.

She said her husband is an engineer and their friend is an architect. Together, they came up with the idea for the monster mask.

She also said ghosts and witches don't feel necessary this year because we are living in the scariest of times. The mask is a simple and powerful way to make that point.
