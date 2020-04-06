Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts may be used as temporary homeless shelter during COVID-19 lockdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts may be used as a temporary homeless shelter, an idea some Marina District residents may oppose.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani sent her constituents a letter detailing the city's plan.

It calls for housing 162 people inside a vacant exhibit hall at the landmark.

RELATED: Coronavirus: San Francisco's battle to house the homeless continues amid pandemic

Recreation and Park Department head Phil Ginsberg says it's one of many facilities, that's taking on a new role during the pandemic.

"All of our facilities have been made available to help us to respond to this emergency, not just the palace. But all of our recreation centers, our emergency childcare operations. We've got food distribution points," Ginsberg said.

One Marina resident says he's urging his neighbors to join him in taking legal action against the city's plan.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Hotels for homeless quarantine, nurse hiring blitz, police enforcing shelter-in-place in San Francisco

Stefani says the first people to come to the Palace of Fine Arts will start as soon as the end of the week.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


CONTACT ABC7: Submit your question or comment about the coronavirus crisis here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosheltercoronavirus californiahomelesscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakshelter in placecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Where can I get tested for coronavirus in the Bay Area?
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
Bay Area restaurants see trend in break-ins amid COVID-19 stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Leading Bay Area expert is 'cautiously optimistic'
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Where can I get tested for coronavirus in the Bay Area?
What does it cost a small business to stay open in the Bay Area right now? A lot
Coronavirus; SF, Oakland to have drive-thru testing for frontline workers
Oakland opens new COVID-19 test site for front line workers
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
Show More
Coronavirus: South Bay teens use 3D printers to help PPE shortage
Half of CA's COVID-19 patients under age of 49, Newsom says
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'American Idol': Bay Area native, Grace Leer vying for top 20
More TOP STORIES News