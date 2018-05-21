SoCal lottery player may be luckiest man on Earth

We want to introduce you to a man who may be the luckiest man in the world!Antulio Mazariegos won the lottery four times in six months for a total of $6 million in winnings. Not too shabby at all.All those winnings come from scratcher tickets bought in Southern California.His biggest winner -- for $5 million -- was a California Black Premium Scratcher ticket purchased in Van Nuys.Mazariegos told lottery officials he has no idea why he's been so lucky, saying he just likes to play.