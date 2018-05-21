SoCal lottery player may be luckiest man on Earth

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) --We want to introduce you to a man who may be the luckiest man in the world!
Antulio Mazariegos won the lottery four times in six months for a total of $6 million in winnings. Not too shabby at all.
All those winnings come from scratcher tickets bought in Southern California.
His biggest winner -- for $5 million -- was a California Black Premium Scratcher ticket purchased in Van Nuys.
Mazariegos told lottery officials he has no idea why he's been so lucky, saying he just likes to play.
For more on the lottery, visit this page.