SoCal lottery player may be luckiest man on Earth

Antulio Mazariegos won the lottery four times in six months for a total of $6 million in winnings. Not too shabby at all.

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) --
We want to introduce you to a man who may be the luckiest man in the world!

Antulio Mazariegos won the lottery four times in six months for a total of $6 million in winnings. Not too shabby at all.

All those winnings come from scratcher tickets bought in Southern California.

His biggest winner -- for $5 million -- was a California Black Premium Scratcher ticket purchased in Van Nuys.

Mazariegos told lottery officials he has no idea why he's been so lucky, saying he just likes to play.

