State bill banning shampoo bottles at hotels closer to becoming law

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A state bill that would ban small plastic shampoo bottles at hotels is one step closer to becoming law.The state assembly narrowly passed the legislation on Wednesday.Assemblyman Ash Kalra of San Jose authored the bill. He says the bottles are damaging the environment.It would take effect in 2023 at hotels with more than 50 rooms. And in all other hotels and rental homes in 2024.Guests would still be able to get the small bottles of shampoo from hotels upon request.