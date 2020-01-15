building a better bay area

New study focuses on preventing low income families from becoming homeless in San Jose

This is a photo of the front cover of the 80-page report from Working Partnerships on ending displacement in San Jose, Calif. on Jan. 15, 2020. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A task force of elected officials and community groups are focusing on how to prevent or to help lower-income families who rent from becoming homeless in San Jose.

Led by Working Partnerships, the partners are releasing an 80-page report on Wednesday that analyzes the causes, who is vulnerable, what neighborhoods are at risk or already have a large number of displaced residents, and what are solutions.

The study partners include the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, Simos Mayfair, the San Jose housing and planning departments, councilmember Magdalena Carrasco and planning commissioner Shiloh Ballard.

The causes identified include displacement (such as a landlord eviction or a disruption in a household, such as domestic abuse), gentrification of a neighborhood, or rent increases exceeding wage growth and taking a higher percentage of a family's income.

Identified as most vulnerable are Hispanics, African Americans and households headed by women.

Possible solutions include more tenant protection (such as limiting rent increases), the creation of a housing resource center and seeking funding to create more affordable housing and anti-displacement.

The study focused on families of four with an income below $103,900 as the most impacted.

Here is a link to the full report: Ending Displacement in San Jose

