Surviving Mission High School Crash victim honored

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Glens soccer club honored the surviving sibling of a tragic Emeryville collision Friday night.Aaron Villareal was an honorary captain and guest assistant coach at the SF Glens game against Santa Cruz Breakers Academy.They also presented Villareal with a "Courage in the Face of Adversity" award.Villareal who plays soccer at Mission High School was one of four siblings involved in a tragic collision in late February.The siblings were on their way to the hospital to visit their father who was dying when they collided with a big rig the CHP says was illegally parked on the shoulder of I80 Westbound. The CHP said the truck driver was sleeping. Three of the Villareal children were killed in the crash."We felt like you know this was something we had to do just because Aaron is very close to many people in our own community. I mean the San Francisco Soccer community is very small and I think it's important that we lift each other up," said Ryan Maquinana of the San Francisco Glens.The CHP is still investigating the collision.