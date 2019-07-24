DMV closed for half-day as employees train on Real ID transactions

Disappointed customers are beginning to show up at the DMV. All of the field offices are closed across the state until 1pm for Real ID training @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/LWJwUd2z1m — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) July 24, 2019

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- You won't see any lines at the DMV on Wednesday morning.All field offices across the state of California will be closed until 1 p.m. to train 5,000 employees on Real ID transactions.Starting October 1, 2020, you'll need a real ID to fly within the United States or to go inside secure federal buildings and military bases. A passport works as well.On Tuesday, Governor Newsom announced his plans to modernize the DMV.Californians can expect the DMV to eventually start accepting credit cards, upgrading the website and hiring between 1,800 and 1,900 new employees.Most of the new workers will be temporary to help with customer service for Real ID."We need to prove that we can use your tax dollars wisely," Governor Newsom said. "We need to prove that government can work. I think one of the most important places to start is the DMV."Governor Newsom also announced a marketing campaign. The state has hired a consulting firm.The state wants to make sure the DMV is fully utilized. For example, Governor Newsom said it's slow at most DMV's on the weekend because people don't realize the offices are open on Saturdays.