VIDEO: Circles painted on grass to help social distance efforts at SF's Dolores Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For picnickers at San Francisco's Dolores Park, there will be no more guesstimating about how close they can be to other visitors.There are newly painted circles on a section of the park's lawn, intended to keep people six-feet apart. Droneview7 spotted the circles near the 18th St. side of the park, by the tennis courts.Dolores Park has been busy during the shelter-in-place order.Earlier this month, Mayor London Breed threatened to close it due to crowds.San Francisco seems to have been inspired by a New York City park that painted circles this week.