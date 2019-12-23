Society

Video shows excited delivery drivers discovering snacks on San Francisco porch

By Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Delivery drivers got a special surprise while delivering holiday packages to a San Francisco home.

Mona Wood and her family, who live in the city's West Portal neighborhood, decided to leave surprise snacks on their porch for the delivery men and women working this holiday season.

Wood posted the video on Nextdoor and said, "We are grateful to the folks who deliver our packages, and they are certainly in our thoughts this holiday season. To let them know this, we set out some goodies and water to help keep them going."

