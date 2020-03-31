Coronavirus

WATCH THURSDAY: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is confronting hate crimes against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic with "Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation" on Thursday at 4 p.m.

This live interactive town hall will feature a panel of expert contributors amid real-time audience interaction.

Watch ABC7's town hall on Thursday at 4 p.m. on TV, our website or app. And join us on the ABC7 News Facebook page where live questions from community members will be addressed in real-time.

