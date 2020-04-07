Coronavirus California

Coronavirus pandemic: When will we go back to normal? Hopefully never, says Silicon Valley futurist

By and Alix Martichoux
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- As many Bay Area residents long for a return to normalcy, it may be time to reckon with the idea that we'll be returning to a very different, new normal. The novel coronavirus has reshaped society not just in the short-term, says Marina Gorbis, who heads the Institute for the Future in Palo Alto.

Gorbis spoke to ABC7 News' David Louie about the ways the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing us to change the way we act, and the ways we need to plan for a future where more pandemics are likely. (See the full interview above.)

"We need to rethink the value of health and things like public health. We've conceived of it as a private good and what we're finding out is that there is no such thing as private health. My health is dependent on the health of the homeless person I'm next to. In fact all health is public health, and we haven't treated it like that," says Gorbis.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom says coronavirus curve in California is 'bending' and 'stretching'

The economic ripples will also have lasting effects. For example, brick-and-mortar retail, which has been struggling in the wake of increased online shopping, could be forever changed, Gorbis predicts.

"The question is if retail workforce goes down, where are those people needed? And it looks like a lot of them are needed in health care," said Gorbis.

It's not just retail workers that are experiencing disruptions in their employment. Even those who are still employed have been finding new ways to get work done remotely. Those learnings may stick around in the post-coronavirus era, as companies evaluate when workers need to come into a physical office or workplace.

As for when the coronavirus will "end" in the United States, Gorbis is leaving those sorts of projections to the medical experts. But she anticipates even after a vaccine is developed, our society may be -- and should be -- fundamentally changed.

"People talk about going back to normal. The normal wasn't normal. The normal wasn't good. We don't want to go back to that. It's revealing so much about the vulnerabilities and problems in our system. The fact that millions of people don't have $400 in savings in case of emergency is unacceptable. That's not normal. The fact that in California a third of people are working for less than $15/hour ...That's not normal.

"So I don't want to go back to normal. We need to create a new normal."

See ABC7 News' David Louie's full interview with Marina Gorbis of the Institute for the Future in the video at the top of this story.

