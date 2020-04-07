Coronavirus pandemic: When will we go back to normal? Hopefully never, says Silicon Valley futurist

Gorbis spoke to ABC7 News' David Louie about the ways the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing us to change the way we act, and the ways we need to plan for a future where more pandemics are likely. (See the full interview above.)
"We need to rethink the value of health and things like public health. We've conceived of it as a private good and what we're finding out is that there is no such thing as private health. My health is dependent on the health of the homeless person I'm next to. In fact all health is public health, and we haven't treated it like that," says Gorbis.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom says coronavirus curve in California is 'bending' and 'stretching'
The economic ripples will also have lasting effects. For example, brick-and-mortar retail, which has been struggling in the wake of increased online shopping, could be forever changed, Gorbis predicts.
"The question is if retail workforce goes down, where are those people needed? And it looks like a lot of them are needed in health care," said Gorbis.
It's not just retail workers that are experiencing disruptions in their employment. Even those who are still employed have been finding new ways to get work done remotely. Those learnings may stick around in the post-coronavirus era, as companies evaluate when workers need to come into a physical office or workplace.
As for when the coronavirus will "end" in the United States, Gorbis is leaving those sorts of projections to the medical experts. But she anticipates even after a vaccine is developed, our society may be -- and should be -- fundamentally changed.
"People talk about going back to normal. The normal wasn't normal. The normal wasn't good. We don't want to go back to that. It's revealing so much about the vulnerabilities and problems in our system. The fact that millions of people don't have $400 in savings in case of emergency is unacceptable. That's not normal. The fact that in California a third of people are working for less than $15/hour ...That's not normal.
"So I don't want to go back to normal. We need to create a new normal."
See ABC7 News' David Louie's full interview with Marina Gorbis of the Institute for the Future in the video at the top of this story.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19