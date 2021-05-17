Team of scuba divers to clean out trash from Lake Tahoe's 72-mile shoreline

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Lake Tahoe is considered the gem of the Sierra for its sparkling clear blue waters, and a new clean up effort aims to keep it that way.The non-profit, Clean Up The Lake, says there's thousands of pounds of trash at the bottom of Lake Tahoe impacting the aquatic habitats.That's why a team of trained and volunteer scuba divers put on their gear and began a sort of environmental janitorial service last Friday.Clean up the Lake says the team will eventually clean all 72 miles of the shoreline.The effort was funded by contributions raised by the Tahoe Fund from more than 135 businesses and donors.The fundraising campaign was launched with an initial $100,000 match offered by Tahoe Blue Vodka.