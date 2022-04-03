Community & Events

UC Berkeley autism advocacy club hosts 5K walk to raise funds, awareness

Cal autism advocacy club hosts 5K run to raise funds, awareness

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- People enjoyed a beautiful day running and walking for autism awareness and acceptance at U.C. Berkeley Saturday.

Student-run autism advocacy club "Spectrum: Autism at Cal" held a 5K Run/3K Walk at the University's at Campanile Esplanade.

"I walk to raise awareness and to encourage an inclusive culture at Cal," U.C. Berkeley senior David Teplitz shared with ABC7, through his laptop.

"I really just hope that people are more accepting and promote belongingness for the neuro-diverse community," Cal junior and Autism at Cal staff Conner Dietz said. "I think the big thing is like our logo is a butterfly, because it's really like a butterfly effect. We just have got to start small and we can make a big change on such a big campus."

Money raised from the event goes to autism and neurodivergence nonprofits.

The advocacy club is the largest one supporting those with Autism in the entire U.C. system.

