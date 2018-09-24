The #49ers confirm Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ACL.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 24, 2018
Garoppolo underwent an MRI Monday.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said during a press conference Monday that Garoppolo is down about the injury that has sidelined him for the rest of the season, but that he thinks "he'll be that much more hungry next season."
Shanahan said that he's confident in back up quarterback C.J. Beathard, and that he's as "smart and strong" as any quarterback.
