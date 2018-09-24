The #49ers confirm Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ACL.



Kyle Shanahan will address the media at 4pm PT. https://t.co/PnpakcrCPh pic.twitter.com/UbK5z1gaeR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 24, 2018

“I’m extremely excited about @JimmyG_10 being here next year,” says @49ers coach following @JimmyG_10 ACL injury that has him sidelined for the rest of this season. “I think he’ll be that much more hungry next season.” #abc7now pic.twitter.com/iannpCgIeF — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) September 24, 2018

.@49ers coach goes through long list of injuries says ⁦@JimmyG_10⁩ is down about ACL injury, but says he’s a strong guy. Will be couple weeks before surgery. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/57c8dyf8z6 — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) September 24, 2018

San Francisco 49ers fans just got the news they were fearing about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the team confirmed Monday he suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.Garoppolo underwent an MRI Monday.Head coach Kyle Shanahan said during a press conference Monday that Garoppolo is down about the injury that has sidelined him for the rest of the season, but that he thinks "he'll be that much more hungry next season."Shanahan said that he's confident in back up quarterback C.J. Beathard, and that he's as "smart and strong" as any quarterback.