SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco 49ers confirm quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has torn ACL

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco 49ers fans just got the news they were fearing about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the team confirmed Monday he suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's game against the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
San Francisco 49ers fans just got the news they were fearing about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the team confirmed Monday he suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.



Garoppolo underwent an MRI Monday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said during a press conference Monday that Garoppolo is down about the injury that has sidelined him for the rest of the season, but that he thinks "he'll be that much more hungry next season."



Shanahan said that he's confident in back up quarterback C.J. Beathard, and that he's as "smart and strong" as any quarterback.


Find more stories, photos and videos on the San Francisco 49ers here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco 49ersjimmy garoppoloathletesnflKansas City Chiefsknee injuryMissouriSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Richard Sherman sidelined 'a couple weeks' after straining calf
Jimmy Garoppolo has torn ACL, out for rest of season
49ers fear Jimmy Garoppolo tore ACL in loss to Chiefs
Mahomes throws 3 TD passes as Chiefs beat 49ers, 38-27
More San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS
Richard Sherman sidelined 'a couple weeks' after straining calf
Jimmy Garoppolo has torn ACL, out for rest of season
Giants GM Bobby Evans out amid another losing season
SF Giants say Bobby Evans is stepping down as GM
Warriors talk upcoming season after whirlwind championship win
More Sports
Top Stories
Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Warriors talk upcoming season after whirlwind championship win
Convicted Vallejo kidnapper will not cross examine his alleged rape victim
San Ramon comes in 2nd on list of top places to raise family in California
San Francisco Mayor London Breed talks first 75 days in office
SF Giants say Bobby Evans is stepping down as GM
USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club may have received recalled beef
Pandora, SiriusXM deal worries Oakland residents
Show More
Vegetation fire in San Ramon prompts evacuations
Driver finds baby crawling across busy road
Consumer Catch-up: Public option insurance, Weight Watchers name change
VIDEO: Ballpark worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
Krispy Kreme celebrates National Coffee Day with 2 coffee creations
More News