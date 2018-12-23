SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

'Don't touch me': 49ers' Richard Sherman responds to being ejected after 4th quarter brawl

A late hit to the head of Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the waning minutes of Sunday's game against the 49ers sparked a brawl that led to the ejection of three players, including Niners cornerback Richard Sherman. (Images provided by the Associated Press). (AP/ Ross Cameron)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Richard Sherman put it simply.

"Don't touch me, and if you don't want your quarterback getting touched, don't run the quarterback."

The 49ers veteran corner back was referring to the fourth quarter penalty on Marcell Harris that set off a scuffle near the Bears bench.

The bears took exception to Harris' hit on a sliding Mitchell Trubisky and tempers flared.

Sherman took part in the scuffle and can be seen throwing punches.

RELATED: Richard Sherman, two receivers ejected after Bears-Niners melee

Referees ejected Sherman and Chicago receivers Joshua Bellamy and Anthony miller from the game, in which San Francisco lost 14-9.

In his post-game comments to the media, Sherman explained the Chicago players on the sideline were holding Harris too long after the play and he was defending Harris and himself.

"You put your hands on me, you're going to feel me,' Sherman said.

It's possible Sherman may also feel the league this week in the form of a fine.

