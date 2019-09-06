San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Stanford football connection hopes to be a difference maker in 2019 season

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the past decade, Stanford has proven themselves to be the top Bay Area college football powerhouse and among the best in the nation with the seventh best winning percentage in the country in that span leading to plenty of rings.

They've also produced 42 NFL Draft picks since 2009 and there's a pipeline forming from Stanford Stadium, right down 101 to Levi's Stadium.

RELATED: Stanford Football Pro Day becoming reunion of NFL stars and league brass

"I think it's the commute," 49ers Cornerback Richard Sherman said. "It's not a far drive for the players, it's not a far drive for the team so I think it's just one of those relationships that's symbiotic. They see a school down the street and take as many players as they can. I'm just kidding. It's been a really successful program for the past ten or so years and they've produced a lot of talent. So, you expect there to be a lot of talent on these NFL rosters."



The San Francisco 49ers are one team that have plenty of that Stanford talent in their locker room.

Heading into the season San Francisco is tied for the league lead with four former Cardinal on their 53-man squad.

That includes a few new faces to the team in tight ends Levine Toilolo and Kaden Smith who have found help adapting to their new team thanks to their familiar teammates.

RELATED: Six players from Bay Area colleges hear names called during NFL Draft

"Anytime that you are in a familiar environment and there's familiar faces, it helps with that comfort level," Toilolo said. "Whether you know them personally or not, they're always welcoming. So to come here with so many Stanford guys were great for me."

"Whenever you have some advice that you need, you can go to some of the vets, especially one of the Stanford guys and they're really willing to help you because they are in the same position as you were," Smith said. "They really want to see you do well."

It helps when the man in charge of filling the roster is a Stanford man himself in General Manager John Lynch.

But, in order to be picked, the process must start before.

The work to build the future Stanford stars in the league begins on the Farm with current Cardinal Head Coach David Shaw.

He says two key principles go into making a future NFL player.



"The second most important thing is looking what we do schematically with offense, defense and special teams. We're more like an NFL constructed team than a college team. That's number two. Number one is that we've been able to recruit really well. That's the most important thing. If the guys don't have the ability, it doesn't matter what scheme you run, they won't be able to make it."

From the campus in Palo Alto, to the bright lights of the NFL, Stanford players show they can produce consistently successful seasons and be playmakers for their teams.

But to be a true Stanford star it comes down to three things: producing on the field, being a professional off the field and of course, winning.

RELATED: 49er Solomon Thomas seeks to turn tragedy of losing sister into triumph at suicide walk

"Just be a complete Stanford man," 49ers Defensive Lineman Solomon Thomas said. "You're diligent about your work, you study hard and you're professional about everything you do. Whether it's treatment, doing extra work or playing hard, we're all that gritty blue-collar worker that loves to work so that's what we do."

"Being smart, being a hard worker, obviously having football talent and winning," Sherman said. "It's a winning culture over there that Coach Shaw has instilled. Those players know how to win."

The four former Stanford players and the 49ers will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the 2019 football season Sunday Sept. 8, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsstanford universitysanta clarastanford universitysan francisco 49ersstanford cardinalnflcommunity journalistabc7 originalscollege football
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
49er Solomon Thomas seeks to turn tragedy into triumph
Six players from Bay Area colleges selected during NFL Draft
Stanford Pro Day becoming reunion of NFL stars and brass
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers-Buccaneers Preview
Niners DC: Rookie Bosa (ankle) will play Sunday
Biggest Week 1 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on OBJ, Thomas and more
San Francisco 49ers 2019 season preview: Can Jimmy Garoppolo last a full season?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's next for the Ghost Ship case? Retrial scenarios and civil suit
Mother of Ghost Ship fire victim upset after acquittal, mistrial
Ghost Ship fire trial defense reveals why 3 jurors were dismissed
Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
Ghost Ship Verdict: Defense attorneys take aim at city of Oakland
Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
Show More
Bay Area residents choosing prefab homes to save time and money
'American Idol' auditions coming to San Jose
Authorities arrest suspect in Merced County officer-involved shooting
TIMELINE: How the Ghost Ship fire investigation unfolded
CEO, doctors arrested in kickback and medicare fraud scheme
More TOP STORIES News