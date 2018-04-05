SPORTS

98-year-old San Jose Judo coach may have found the key to youth

A key to longevity might be judo. ABC7 News was at San Jose State University where 98-year-old Judo icon Yoshihiro Uchida oversaw Wednesday night's practice. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE (KGO) --
A key to longevity might be judo. ABC7 News was at San Jose State University where 98-year-old Judo icon Yoshihiro Uchida oversaw Wednesday night's practice.

In 1946, he started the Judo program at San Jose State and helped build it into one of the top college Judo programs in the U.S.

He still has a lot of advice to offer. "Block 'em," he said. "When they come in you block them with your hip."

Uchida will be honored by SJSU Thursday with a 70-year service award.

He still practices every day and says he wants to return to Japan for his second Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

