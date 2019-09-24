San Francisco Giants

Bruce Bochy to begin final homestand as SF Giants manager

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight, Bruce Bochy begins his final homestand as manager of the San Francisco Giants.

The six-game homestand opens with the Colorado Rockies. Neither the National League West's third-place Giants (75-81) nor fifth-place Rockies (67-89) remain in playoff contention, so the focus of the set can fall entirely on Bochy, who has announced he will retire at the end of this, his 25th season.

The tributes keep coming for the skipper who led the Giants to three World Series titles. The Giants saluted Bochy on Sunday, everyone on board their charter flight wore an orange "Thank you Boch" t-shirt on the way home from Atlanta.

The number 15 was also painted on the side of the jetliner, that's Bochy's uniform number.



A public salute will take place before Sunday's season finale against the Dodgers.

See more storie on the San Francisco Giants.

ESPN has contributed to this report.
