Cal vs Stanford football Big Game postponed due to poor air quality

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Cal-Stanford game will be postponed due to bad air quality from the Camp Fire smoke, officials say.

It will be moved to Saturday, December 1 at California Memorial Stadium.

It will kick off at noon and be televised on the Pac-12 network.

Cal and Stanford were scheduled to play Saturday, Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m. in Berkeley but after consulting with campus medical and environmental experts, officials decided to move the game due to concerns for the health and well being of students and athletes.


This is the just the second postponement of the Big Game after it was delayed one week in 1963 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The rival schools have been playing each year since 1892 with the exception of breaks during World Wars I and II.

